UTPB students selected for Archer Fellowship

The University of Texas Permian Basin announced Monday that three students have been selected to participate in the University of Texas System’s Archer Fellowship Program for the 2020-2021 academic year.

They include Carmen Dragun, Everett Ramos, and Paola Ulloa were selected from a highly competitive field of applicants from UT Permian Basin and the other schools in the UT System.

Dragun, from Midland, is majoring in accounting. Ramos, also from Midland, is majoring in computer science. Ulloa, from El Paso, is majoring in English and sociology. All three students will graduate from UT Permian Basin in May 2021.

The University of Texas System, in conjunction with former U.S. Rep. Bill Archer, established the Archer Fellowship in 2010. The program brings motivated and accomplished students to Washington, D.C., to participate in varied internships and take part in classes focusing on policy, economics, and persuasion, a news release stated.

“The Archer Fellowship is a world-class student experience that UT Permian Basin students can seek out,” Rebecca Spurlock, vice president of Student Affairs and Leadership said in the release. “The Archer Fellowship combines classroom learning with a practical internship in the nation’s capital, resulting in a powerful, life-changing experience! It is an honor and a privilege to be selected, and we are so proud of our UT Permian Basin fellowship winners.”

UTPB has now had 20 students selected to participate in the Archer Fellowship Program, including this year’s participants.