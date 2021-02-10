TXDOT urges drivers to be cautious when traveling in icy weather this week

Because of upcoming winter weather that’s expected to plague the Permian Basin this weekend, Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) crews have been busy preparing the roads for icy conditions.

With the possibility of precipitation and temperatures expected to be in the single digits on Sunday and Monday, crews began treating the roads in the 12-county Odessa district this week with brine water.

While it’s still too early to predict how bad the road conditions will get, public information officer for the Odessa district of TXDOT Gene Powell says it is important that motorists proceed with caution this weekend.

“From the forecast that I’ve seen, it really varies across the district,” Powell said. “We have some precipitation predicted in some areas and not in others. Some areas will have freezing fog and others will have chances of snow on Sunday and Monday. There will be a chance for rain in some places in between so it’s kind of a hit and miss thing. But motorists need to be aware that any time there’s precipitation, where the temperature will affect it, it’s going to freeze because of ice on the roads.”

Since rain is possible, some of the brine that is being used to pre-treat the roads may be washed away.

Powell says it is crucial that drivers be prepared as if nothing has been pretreated on the roads and remember to slow down to avoid sliding into a ditch or into another car.

“Any time there’s wet weather, it takes more time to stop and you can always hit ice and start to skid,” Powell said. “We recommend that everyone slows down.”

One recommendation is to try and stay off the roads entirely but for some people, that may not be an option.

For those who need to travel, Powell urges them to not be in a hurry and to extend their commute times.

“If you have a regular commute time, you probably need to double it because it’s going to take longer where you’re going. You need to put distance between yourself and other vehicles in case you do hit ice. You need to make sure that your car is in proper working order with good tires and good brakes and good wind shield wipers and good headlights. The maintenance on a car is really important. Those kinds of things are important to be safe on the road when there’s precipitation.”

Other things that motorists should keep in mind when traveling this weekend includes clearing all snow and ice from windows to ensure proper visibility before driving, allow room to stop, allow room between themselves and other vehicles, to not use cruise control, to not slam on brakes and to use brakes gradually as well as being careful on bridges as ice forms faster on overpasses than other roads.

There could be patches of ice on the road as areas drop below freezing, including roads that have been pretreated.

If you start to skid while driving, one important step is to take your foot off the gas pedal steer into the direction you want to go, according to Powell.

“Hopefully, you’ve already reduced speed before you start to slide because the speed limit is for good driving conditions,” Powell said. “If you start to slide, take your foot off the accelerator. You shouldn’t be using cruise control anyway during that weather. But take your foot off the accelerator and steer the car where you want it to go and then gradually break. Don’t slam the brakes because locking up the tires isn’t going to do you any good. Hopefully, you’ll have enough room to avoid any damage to your vehicle or anything else.”

Driving conditions were hazardous during winter weather throughout West Texas back in late December and again in January that caused accidents along the highway, leaving motorists stranded in some places.

While it’s not sure just how much snow and ice the area will get, Powell warns that any situation can get bad with winter weather.

“Crashes happen and people can’t get around the crash and then they’re suddenly stuck on the side of the interstate,” Powell said. “Anytime there’s ice and snow, there’s a chance for that to happen. That’s why we recommend people to not travel unless they absolutely have to. Crashes are hard to clear and because of the weather, it prolongs the entire experience. Our job is to keep roads open. It doesn’t mean that the road is always in perfect conditions. We can’t keep roads dry and keep ice from forming. We do what we can by pre-treating with brine and to make it easier to remove ice and snow when it does hit the roads. But people have to make their own decisions about taking risks when there’s bad weather. Our advice is to avoid it as best as possible.”

Driving conditions across the state can be found at www.drivetexas.org that will include information on road closures, conditions as well as wrecks.