Two schools close

The district is closing Fly Elementary, 11688 W. Westview, and E.K.Downing Elementary, 1480 N. Knox, and sending students home to learn remotely. Students who are not able to be picked up right away will be taken by bus to West Elementary and Cavazos Elementary where they will continue to learn with teachers from their own schools. Other staff members from Fly and Dowling will teach online from home for the rest of the day. Office staff from Fly and Downing will remain on campus to answer parent phone calls.