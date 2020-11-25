  • November 25, 2020

Two COVID related deaths at MCH - Odessa American: News

Two COVID related deaths at MCH

Posted: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 10:12 am

Medical Center Health System is reporting two more COVID related deaths. The first patient, a 75-year-old female, died Tuesday afternoon. The second patient, an 86-year-old male, died Tuesday evening. 

The first patient was a resident of Odessa and was admitted to the Emergency Room shortly before their death. It’s not known at this time if the patient had any pre-existing conditions. The second patient was a resident of Odessa. This patient had pre-existing conditions and the family has been notified. 

