Turnaround partner considered for Ector

A turnaround partner for Ector College Prep Success Academy and an update on a turnaround plan for Bonham Middle School will be considered by the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees during their 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in the first-floor boardroom of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear a face mask. The meeting was postponed from Feb. 16 due to bad weather.

Third Future, a charter network in Aurora, Colo., is the candidate to take over Ector College Prep Success Academy. The ECISD board non-renewed its contract with Ector Success Academy Network Jan. 19. The contract with ESAN ends June 30.

Third Future presented to the school board at its Feb. 9 meeting.

Senate Bill 1882, signed into effect by the Texas Legislature in 2017, provides incentives for districts to contract to partner with an open-enrollment charter school, institutions of higher education, nonprofits, or government entities, the Texas Education Agency website says.

Ector was in its fifth year of improvement required under state accountability standards. If it didn’t come of the list, it could have faced closure or the Texas Education Commissioner could appoint a board of managers over the whole district.

Public Information Officer Mike Adkins said in a text message that when the Texas Education Agency paused ratings for this year, it gave ECISD additional time to look at more options. Adkins said that is what the board will discuss.

On separate items, the board will consider Chapter 313 Property Tax Valuation Limitation applications from Nacero TX 1 LLC and 1PointFive P1 LLC.

Supplemental agenda material says acceptance of the application does not bind the district into entering a contract with the applicant, but provides the option to consider the application and potential future contract for a Chapter 313 agreement for property value limitation and revenue.

The state comptroller’s website says an appraised value limitation “is an agreement in which a taxpayer agrees to build or install property and create jobs in exchange for:

>> A 10-year limitation on the taxable property value for school district maintenance and operations tax purposes.

The minimum limitation value varies by school district.

The application for a limitation on the appraised value for M&O purposes is submitted directly to the school district and requires an application fee that is established by each school district …”

The board will also consider approving a contract with the Ector County Elections Office for the May 1 ECISD Board of Trustees election.

Places 2, 4, 5 and 7 are up for election.

Place 2 is held by board President Delma Abalos; Place 4 is held by Chris Stanley. He is challenged by Jesse Christesson.

Stanley was appointed to the position after Doyle Woodall resigned.

Secretary Steve Brown represents Position 5, and Nelson Minyard is in Position 7. The only contested race is for Place 4.

Early voting is from April 19 through April 27.

Special Presentations will include recognition of the ECISD Nursing Director Becky Rhodes; fall 2020 Academic All-State Athletes; and Texas Music Educators Association All-State Musicians.