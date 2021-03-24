Trustees OK performance agreement

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to approve a performance agreement with IDEA.

ECISD and IDEA Public Schools have completed the contract negotiations allowing IDEA Public Schools to partner with ECISD as an Innovation Partner to serve kindergarten through second grades and sixth grade in ECISD beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

The new IDEA campus is located at 7300 E. Yukon Road.

Students enrolled at the IDEA location will be ECISD students; students at current “F” campuses will be prioritized for the IDEA lottery selection next year; and ECISD will provide transportation, something IDEA would not be able to do on its own, the board recap said.

President Delma Abalos voted against the motion.

The district also approved hiring Tracey Borchardt as executive director of athletics and performance agreements with IDEA Public Schools, Third Future for Ector College Prep Success Academy and Odessa Family YMCA to increase capacity for 3 year old prekindergarten students.

Borchardt began her career with ECISD in 1989 as a physical education teacher and coach and was most recently assistant director of athletics.

She will start July 1 and is the first female executive director of athletics in the district.

She replaces Bruce McCrary, who is retiring June 30.

The district wants the Texas Education Agency to supplement funding to school districts and not attach additional restrictions and “extend their control in place of local control on how these funds can best be utilized across the state …”

Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to ensure that all supplemental funds allocated from the federal government under the CARES Act flow directly to local districts. Trustees discussed budget preparations for next year.

School district leaders are building the budget for the 2021-22 school year. The presentation focused on the estimated revenues for the coming year.

Based on General Fund revenues, the cost to educate one student in ECISD is about $54 per day. The district is anticipating an increase in student enrollment of 850 for next year; is projecting an average daily attendance rate of 93 percent attendance, with 55 percent economically disadvantaged, 10 percent bilingual, and 10 percent special education populations as a basis for funding. The district does not anticipate a change in the tax rate which is currently $1.17729 ($1.05470 for maintenance and operations and $.12322 for debt service).

Gross revenue per penny of tax is $1,478,008. Total estimated revenues amount to a little more than $318 million of which 53 percent comes from local property tax revenue and 40 percent comes from state funding formulas.

Guidance can change as the Texas Legislative session continues.