Trustees choose Stanley for Position 4 spot

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees chose University of Texas Permian Basin Associate Professor of Fine art Chris Stanley as the new Position 4 board member Tuesday night.

Along with Stanley, candidates included Jesse Christesson and Michaela Johnson. Jacqueline Loud withdrew.

“I’m humbled and honored and I will do everything I can to live up to the confidence of the board,” Stanley said.

Board President Delma Abaolos said she wanted to thank everyone.

“It’s a hard process being interviewed. It is not an easy task. The big thing is that we had three really good candidates, so it’s a hard decision to have made but more than anything we want to thank you all for applying …,” Abalos said.

She added that they could only choose one person, but come election time everybody can run.

Stanley will replace Doyle Woodall, who resigned from the board in June after some found his social media posts offensive.

In other business, since the first day of school, Ector County ISD has hired 423 new teachers, has 23,067 students enrolled and 4,200 on campus.

Superintendent Scott Muri reviewed the information from the first days of school during Tuesday’s board meeting. Muri said 2,400 lunches have been served — in the classroom.

Muri said there were 779 calls to the technology help desk Tuesday.

In terms of teachers, Muri said ECISD is in much better shape than it was last year when there were 350 vacancies.

Enrollment was projected at 33,983 projected for the year, but as of Tuesday 30,465 were signed up.

Average attendance is 94 percent with 4,783 students attending in person.

Showing slides of classrooms, Muri said there is quite a bit of distance between students.

Students in grades four through 12 are required to wear masks, except when eating or outside.

Teachers are required to wear face masks, except when they are eating or teaching virtually. But they must wear face masks and face shields when they are physically with students.

Dividers have been placed on some desks to separate students and some are using Hula Hoops to create their individual environment.

“Teachers are adapting really well to this environment,” Muri said. But it’s hard work and teachers have spent time over the summer learning how to adapt their craft and skills.

Some classrooms have no students in them.

Teachers are giving students air high-fives after recess and teachers squirt their hands with sanitizer before they go into the building.

A lot of professional development has been going on to get teacher and administrators where they need to be.

Hours of virtual learning logged in July and August was 3,380 hours.

There has been 23,000 hours of professional learning since Aug. 3.

There was a Google Meet professional development session held Aug. 17 with 200 teachers attending.

A lot of teachers and the instructional technology team have put in their own time on professional development.

Muri said the custodial crews and maintenance staff have been incredibly busy cleaning things more frequently than they have before.

Phase 2 is scheduled to start Aug. 26 and almost 3,000 students are expected.

Phase 3 is scheduled for Sept. 1 and Phase 4 for Sept. 8.

Muri said the district will notify families two weeks in advance if a phase is staying the same or changing.

The end of Phase 4 is the first chance parents have to decide if they want to change their child’s education option.

From that day forward, Muri said, parents can make a different decision at the end of every grading period.

At the elementary level, about 53 percent of families chose face to face learning and 47 percent virtual.

For high school, parents 45 percent of families chose face to face learning and about 55 percent virtual.

Across the system, Muri said the split was about 50-50.

Muri said principals and support staff are on the phone trying to find students who have not yet enrolled. The ECISD Police Department also is conducting welfare checks.

“Our goal is to make contact with every child that we’re supposed to be serving,” Muri said.