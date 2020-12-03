Trustees approve naming for health sciences building

The Odessa College Board of Trustees approved an agreement to name the new health sciences building the Wood Health Sciences Building.

The move was made during the trustees meeting Thursday.

Jacqui Gore, executive director of advancement at OC, said the Wood Family Foundation donated $5 million to fund the $39.7 million, 83,000-square-foot building.

Cruz Castillo of JSA Architects said the building will east of the administration building and west of Deaderick Auditorium. Castillo said it will be four floors and compliment other structures on campus.

Nicole Hays, interim dean of the School of Health Sciences, said seeing this project comes to life is better than she expected. Saying thank you, Hays said, doesn’t seem like enough.

“Everyone is aware that this year has been some of the toughest times for our profession. This project has been a light in the dark,” Hays said.

She added that this will give students a safe, state-of-the-art learning space. Hays said this students will be able to focus on hard and soft skills in this building.

“This is a project that is going to belong to our community,” Gore said.

She said there are four other donors looking at major gifts and they hope to announce those in early 2021. Officials hope to break ground in fall 2021 with an estimated opening date of fall 2023.

OC President Gregory Williams said Thursday was a historic night and historic moment. He added that this is another instance of the Wood family stepping up.

Vice President of Instruction Tramaine Anderson gave an update on remote the learning transition plan.

Students in face to face and hybrid courses that do not have an applied learning component are completely online.

Students in applied learning courses that have labs and the early college high school and dual credit programs are on campus. Anderson said they are required to go through the college’s health and safety protocols.

Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood who will become the CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Wood said this would be his last board meeting.

“Thank all of you for the opportunity to be part of the greatest community college in the nation … I’ve loved being here and love all of you,” Wood said.

In Williams’ report, he said the college reached $43,591, including silent auction proceeds for United Way. OC also reached its goal of 99 percent participation.

Williams said 145 holiday baskets were distributed to families for Thanksgiving from the Wrangler Food Pantry.

Professionals from OC and University of Texas Permian Basin will search for a transfer specialist to be housed at both campuses.

The person hired will help students navigate from OC to UTPB and finish their bachelor’s degree.

The board also approved welding equipment for $55,705 from WestAir Gas of Odessa.

Trustees also approved an Anatomage table and digital library for the health sciences center from Automage Inc. for $81,200; and updated video conferencing equipment for the Zant Room for $136,793.41.