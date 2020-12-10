Tree is not trashed, city officials say

Odessa city officials on Thursday angrily denounced a local organization’s claims that the city has thrown away a recently purchased 32-foot tall, Christmas tree that cost $40,000.

A local organization, Odessa’s Accountability Project, posted its claims Thursday morning on its Facebook page along with photos that appear to show the tree tossed into a city dumpster.

“In my 30 years with the city I’ve had to deal with politics and criticism,” Odessa Parks and Recreation Director Steve Patton said. “But this is the nastiest, slimiest political lies I’ve ever seen.”

Patton said the tree in question was taken down one week ago for repairs after city officials noticed strong winds were causing the tree to bend, which could potentially cause permanent damage. The company that sold the city the tree is sending a thicker center bar that will provide more stability to the tree.

The new bar, which did not costy anything as the tree is under warranty, is expected to arrive within the next several days and the tree is expected to be set back up next week.

“As far as the pictures posted by the accountability project – if you look closely – the tree are not in the dumpster,” Patton said. “The tree is 32-foot tall; it doesn’t fit in a dumpster.

“The tree is next to a dumpster that is surrounded by a locked fence at the parks and recreation department. All the group had to do was call and ask and I could have explained everything. But instead they’re on social media posting outright lies. That’s what makes me furious.”

City council earlier this year voted to spend $80,000 to purchase two 32-foot tall, white spherical Christmas trees. The trees were placed at the entrance of the convention center, which the city leases to the Marriott Hotel.

Many residents, including those involved with the Odessa Accountability Project, have criticized the purchase, which they say was a waste of taxpayer dollars that could have been better spent.

City administrators have repeatedly detailed that the trees were paid for with Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars, which is collected from people who stay at and use local hotels, including the Marriott. The hotel tax revenues are restricted dollars that can only be used to promote tourism efforts and public art.

In their Facebook post, the Odessa Accountability Project posted that resident tax dollars were used.

“They (city council) unanimously voted to spend $80,000 worth of tax dollars on two Christmas trees for the Downtown Marriott,” the post reads. “Less than two weeks after the trees went up one of the disappeared.

“Well we found it. It is in a pile of trash - $80,000 worth of tax dollars spent in a 30-minute meeting and tossed out like garbage. They do this because it’s your money. This is how little they think of you and your money. They don’t even try to hide it. They have no shame.”