Odessa man dies in car-pedestrian collision

An Odessa man is dead after he was involved in a car-pedestrian collision in northeast Odessa.

The fatal car-pedestrian collision happened at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 52nd Street and Grandview Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation showed a white 2008 Nissan Maxima, which was operated by 29-year-old Joseph Rodriguez of Odessa, was traveling north in the 5100 block of North Grandview Avenue and collided with 64-year-old Antonio Martinez Lujan of Odessa.

Lujan reportedly didn’t use the crosswalk and attempted to walk east across Grandview Avenue. The 64-year-old Odessan was pronounced deceased on scene and there were no reports of any other injuries. Next of kin were notified and the investigation continues.