  • September 11, 2020

Midland woman dies in two-vehicle collision - Odessa American: Vehicle Accidents

e-Edition Subscribe

Midland woman dies in two-vehicle collision

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 11, 2020 6:15 pm

Midland woman dies in two-vehicle collision Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 72-year-old Midland woman died after she was involved in a two-vehicle collision south of Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened at 4:19 p.m. Thursday on Loop 338 three miles south of Odessa, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Rodolfo Ronquillo, 18, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2002 GMC Sierra west on Loop 338, while Rogelio Enriquez-Rodriguez, 66, of Odessa was driving a 1995 GMC Sierra east on Loop 338 with his passenger 72-year-old Trinidad Gonzalez of Midland.

The 2002 Sierra entered the eastbound lane and attempted to pass when unsafe and collided with the 1995 Sierra, the press release stated. Ronquillo and Enriquez-Rodriguez were each transported to Medical Center Hospital. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three people involved in the fatal collision were wearing their seatbelts.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, September 11, 2020 6:15 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 59°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 88°/Low 62°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]