Midland woman dies in two-vehicle collision

A 72-year-old Midland woman died after she was involved in a two-vehicle collision south of Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened at 4:19 p.m. Thursday on Loop 338 three miles south of Odessa, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Rodolfo Ronquillo, 18, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2002 GMC Sierra west on Loop 338, while Rogelio Enriquez-Rodriguez, 66, of Odessa was driving a 1995 GMC Sierra east on Loop 338 with his passenger 72-year-old Trinidad Gonzalez of Midland.

The 2002 Sierra entered the eastbound lane and attempted to pass when unsafe and collided with the 1995 Sierra, the press release stated. Ronquillo and Enriquez-Rodriguez were each transported to Medical Center Hospital. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three people involved in the fatal collision were wearing their seatbelts.