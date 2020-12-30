Midland motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle collision in Midland County.

The reported fatal collision happened at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday on Business Interstate 20 about a quarter of a mile east of Midland, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Coleman B. Ewing, 28, of Midland was reportedly traveling on a 2016 Indian motorcycle, while Steven B. Paz, 54, of Odessa was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

The Silverado was traveling west on Business Interstate 20 approaching San Andres Drive, while the motorcycle was also traveling west behind the truck, the press release stated.

The Silverado reportedly slowed down to make a left turn and the motorcycle failed to control its speed and collided into the rear of the truck.

Ewing was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene and he wasn’t wearing a helmet. Paz was uninjured and was wearing a seatbelt.