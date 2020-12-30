  • December 30, 2020

Midland motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision - Odessa American: Vehicle Accidents

e-Edition Subscribe

Midland motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 2:54 pm

Midland motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle collision in Midland County.

The reported fatal collision happened at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday on Business Interstate 20 about a quarter of a mile east of Midland, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Coleman B. Ewing, 28, of Midland was reportedly traveling on a 2016 Indian motorcycle, while Steven B. Paz, 54, of Odessa was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

The Silverado was traveling west on Business Interstate 20 approaching San Andres Drive, while the motorcycle was also traveling west behind the truck, the press release stated.

The Silverado reportedly slowed down to make a left turn and the motorcycle failed to control its speed and collided into the rear of the truck.

Ewing was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene and he wasn’t wearing a helmet. Paz was uninjured and was wearing a seatbelt.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 2:54 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain Shower
38°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: NNE at 17mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 40°/Low 30°
Mix of rain and snow. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 35°/Low 23°
Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.

friday

weather
High 45°/Low 25°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

saturday

weather
High 45°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]