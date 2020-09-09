Gardendale teenager dies in single-vehicle collision

A Gardendale teenager died in a single-vehicle collision north of Midland.

The reported collision happened at 2:41 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 158 about five miles northwest of Midland, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Ryan E. Reyes, 18, of Gardendale was reportedly driving a 2005 GMC Sierra north on State Highway 158. The Sierra left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Reyes was pronounced dead by the medical examiner at the scene and he was wearing a seatbelt.