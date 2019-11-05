  • November 5, 2019

Odessan dies in crash - Odessa American: Vehicle Accidents

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessan dies in crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 4, 2019 6:22 pm

Odessan dies in crash Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to University and North County Road West about a major crash.

A blue Chevrolet Silverado, being operated by Odessan Jose Carrasco, 64, who was stopped at a red light in the 1300 block of West University.

A brown Buick Encore, being operated by Ronald Green, 73, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound in the 1300 block of West University and collided with the Silverado from behind.

Green backed up and then exited his vehicle while it was still in reverse. Green’s vehicle knocked him down and then ran over him before colliding with a third unidentified vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Green was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Next of kin were notified and there were no reports of any other injuries. The cause of death is still under investigation and the the body will be sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Monday, November 4, 2019 6:22 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
48°
Humidity: 73%
Winds: NE at 16mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 52°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 68°/Low 57°
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 60°/Low 37°
Windy with periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]