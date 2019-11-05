Odessan dies in crash

Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to University and North County Road West about a major crash.

A blue Chevrolet Silverado, being operated by Odessan Jose Carrasco, 64, who was stopped at a red light in the 1300 block of West University.

A brown Buick Encore, being operated by Ronald Green, 73, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound in the 1300 block of West University and collided with the Silverado from behind.

Green backed up and then exited his vehicle while it was still in reverse. Green’s vehicle knocked him down and then ran over him before colliding with a third unidentified vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Green was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Next of kin were notified and there were no reports of any other injuries. The cause of death is still under investigation and the the body will be sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.