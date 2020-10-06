  • October 6, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Oct. 6, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Oct. 6, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 4:35 pm

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Oct. 6, 2020

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week of Oct. 6, 2020.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Repair work will take place the rest of this week and next at Loop 250 and Highway 191. Traffic patterns will shift during the work period. Please slow down, exercise patience and obey warning signs. 

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Exit Ramp 121 on eastbound I-20 will be closed part of the day Wednesday (10-7) at East Loop 338. Please find alternate routes. Please obey warning signs. 

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Work on SH 302 will require lane closures again on Wednesday (10-7). Traffic patterns will shift during day. Work is between FM 1936 and FM 866. Please obey warning signs and slow down. 

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Work on SH 158 at Craddick Highway reliever route will require lane closures and shift traffic again on Wednesday (10-7). Northbound will be done first, then southbound. Center turn lane will be used for through traffic and turns, so please take care. SH 349 off ramps will be closed as well. Please obey warning signs and slow down.

