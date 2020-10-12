  • October 12, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Oct. 12, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Oct. 12, 2020

Posted: Monday, October 12, 2020 10:14 am

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Oct. 12, 2020 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week of Oct. 12, 2020.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Traffic patterns are switching on US 385 at north Loop 338. All US 385 traffic will share what were southbound lanes as northbound will be closed. Also, outside lanes of Loop 338 will be closed. Please use detour safely. Please slow down. Condition will be in place into November.

>> PECOS COUNTY: The eastbound outside lane of I-10 will be closed the next three days (10-12&13&14) during the day for repairs. Location is about 15 miles west of Fort Stockton. Please slow down.

>> WARD COUNTY: The intersection of FM 1219 and Spur 57 in Monahans will be closed Monday (10-12) for repairs. Please slow down. Please follow pilot car safely.

