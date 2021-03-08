  • March 8, 2021

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of March 9, 2021

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of March 9, 2021

Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 4:56 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week of March 9, 2021.

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: Work will be happening on the following days at the following locations: Tuesday (3-9) at intersection of Highway 115 and Highway 128; Wednesday (3-10) at the intersection of Highway 128 and FM 1218.

>> WINKLER COUNTY: Work will be happening on the following days at the following locations: Thursday (3-11) at the intersection of Highway 302 and FM 874; and Friday (3-12) on Highway 115 between Highway 302 and the railroad crossing.

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on FM 1967 at NW 2001 as part of a widening project Tuesday-Thursday (3-9 through 3-11). One lane will be closed. Closures may move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. Please follow pilot car safely.

