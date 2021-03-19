TxDOT traffic alerts for week of March 22, 2021

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week of March 22, 2021.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: The overpass project taking East Loop 338 over Yukon Road will see major changes the week of March 22 (delayed from earlier attempt). Traffic signals will be removed and replaced with temporary signals. Yukon Road will also have alternating lane closures on either side of loop for paving work. Expect delays. Find alternate routes if possible. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> WINKLER COUNTY: The SH 302 overpass project at SH 115 has a major change scheduled the week of March 22. The westbound right turn lane from SH 302 to northbound SH 115 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Standard Avenue. Please slow down and obey signs/flaggers in the work zone. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> REEVES COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on Highway 18 in both directions just north of Interstate 10 for repair work to be done on Monday (3-22). Closures will move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> REEVES COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on southbound FM 1776 for repair work to be done Tuesday-Friday (3-23/26). This is 16-18 miles north of Interstate 10. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MARTIN COUNTY: Work on a new overpass on the west side of Stanton has relocated the eastbound exit for Highway 137 and moved it further west. Please pay attention to signage for new ramp location. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MARTIN/MIDLAND COUNTY: The outside lane of Highway 349 just north of the Tom Craddick Highway reliever route in Martin County will be closed starting Tuesday (3-23) and lasting 10 weeks as they build a driveway for a new water tank for Midland. Slow down and obey warning signs. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Intersection of West US 385 service road and 87th Street will be closed for about another month so the intersection can be rebuilt. Expect delays. Alternate routes suggested if possible. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX