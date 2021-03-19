  • March 19, 2021

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of March 22, 2021 - Odessa American: Traffic & Transportation

e-Edition Subscribe

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of March 22, 2021

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 19, 2021 4:59 pm

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of March 22, 2021 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week of March 22, 2021.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: The overpass project taking East Loop 338 over Yukon Road will see major changes the week of March 22 (delayed from earlier attempt). Traffic signals will be removed and replaced with temporary signals. Yukon Road will also have alternating lane closures on either side of loop for paving work. Expect delays. Find alternate routes if possible. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> WINKLER COUNTY: The SH 302 overpass project at SH 115 has a major change scheduled the week of March 22. The westbound right turn lane from SH 302 to northbound SH 115 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Standard Avenue. Please slow down and obey signs/flaggers in the work zone. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> REEVES COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on Highway 18 in both directions just north of Interstate 10 for repair work to be done on Monday (3-22). Closures will move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> REEVES COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on southbound FM 1776 for repair work to be done Tuesday-Friday (3-23/26). This is 16-18 miles north of Interstate 10. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MARTIN COUNTY: Work on a new overpass on the west side of Stanton has relocated the eastbound exit for Highway 137 and moved it further west. Please pay attention to signage for new ramp location. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MARTIN/MIDLAND COUNTY: The outside lane of Highway 349 just north of the Tom Craddick Highway reliever route in Martin County will be closed starting Tuesday (3-23) and lasting 10 weeks as they build a driveway for a new water tank for Midland. Slow down and obey warning signs. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Intersection of West US 385 service road and 87th Street will be closed for about another month so the intersection can be rebuilt. Expect delays. Alternate routes suggested if possible. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

Posted in on Friday, March 19, 2021 4:59 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 56°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 69°/Low 39°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]