  • July 15, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of July 13, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of July 13, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 3:45 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week of July 13, 2020.

>> ODESSA: Repairs will require lane closures on Highway 191 (42nd Street) near Dixie Blvd. on Thursday (7-16). Different westbound lanes will be closed at different times. Please be aware of changing traffic patterns. Please slow down in work zone. Obey warning signs and any flaggers.

>> ODESSA: Work has started on the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 191 (42nd Street) as part of an $11.7 million project rehabbing Hwy 385 from Yukon to Hwy 191. Please be aware of changing traffic patterns in the area for the next 6-8 weeks. Dropoffs are possible behind cones, so please drive carefully.

>> WARD COUNTY: Seal coat project will be on BI-20 between the Pecos River to I-20 east of Barstow for the rest of the week.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 3:45 pm. | Tags: , , ,

