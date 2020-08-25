  • August 25, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Aug. 24, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Aug. 24, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 9:57 am

TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Aug. 24, 2020

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week of Aug. 24, 2020.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Repairs will close a section of the outside westbound lane of Interstate 20 between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 during the day Tuesday and Wednesday (8-25&26). Please slow down in work area and obey any warning signs. 

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: Repairs will close a 2.5-mile section of southbound FM 1788 a few miles north of Highway 115 during the day Tuesday and Wednesday (8-25&26). Please slow down in work area and obey any warning signs or flaggers. Please follow pilot car safely.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Repairs will close a section of the outside eastbound lane of Interstate 20 just east of FM 866 on Tuesday (8-25). Please slow down in work area and obey any warning signs.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Repairs will close a section of the outside eastbound lane of Interstate 20 just west of Moss Road on Wednesday (8-26). Please slow down in work area and obey any warning signs.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Starting Tuesday (8-25) and lasting the next week or so, contractor will be seal coating BI-20 in Midland County. Starting on section between Fairgrounds Road and Wall Street, then moving to section between Front Street and West Loop 250.

