TxDOT traffic alerts for week of Aug. 17, 2020

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week of Aug. 17, 2020.

>> ODESSA: The intersection of US 385 (Andrews Highway) and Highway 191 (42nd Street) will be a four-way stop Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 17 and 18) to allow for electrical work to be done with the traffic signals.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Work will close westbound lane of FM 3503 about 3 miles east of the Ector/Midland County line on Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 17 and 18). Please obey flaggers and follow pilot car safely.

>> FORT STOCKTON: Night work is scheduled Tuesday (Aug. 18) on BI-10 at Main Street next to the railroad tracks between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday. Project might take two nights. We are doing this to limit disruption to traffic. There will be a detour in place blocking Main and BI 10 during work.