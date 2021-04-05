TxDOT traffic alerts for week of April 5, 2021

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week of April 5, 2021.

>> WARD COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed as crew repairs and widens the south frontage road of Interstate 20 between mile markers in western Ward County. Work scheduled rest of week. Slow down anda obey signs/flaggers. Please follow pilot car safely.

>> PECOS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Tuesday (4-6) on eastbound Interstate 10 outside lane about 18-19 miles west of the Crockett County for repair work. Closures may move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on BI-20 at Bankhead Highway as contractor works on turning lanes. This is part of the rehab of BI-20 from West Loop 250 to Fairgrounds Road, which has been suspended over the winter. Please slow down and obey signs/flaggers. Find alternate routes if possible. Please follow pilot car safely if in use.

>> WINKLER COUNTY: Overpass project at SH 302 and SH 115 is expanding work area to the north on SH 115. Two-way traffic will be maintained, but work concrete barriers will be placed for excavation to begin on SH 115. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers.