TxDOT traffic alerts for April 7 and April 8, 2021

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for April 7 and April 8, 2021.

>> PECOS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Wednesday and Thursday on northbound US 285 about 10 miles or so south of Interstate 10 for repair work. Closures may move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Wednesday at the SH 302 intersection with FM 181 as crews perform an overlay. Closures may move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers.