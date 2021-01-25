  • January 25, 2021

TxDOT looking for public feedback

TxDOT looking for public feedback

Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 4:49 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Department of Transportation is working on plans for proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 385 to U.S. Highway 62 in the city of Seminole and public input has been requested, a press release detailed.

The survey will allow the public to provide TxDOT with thoughts on three proposed route options and what are the area’s transportation priorities. The survey will be love from Jan. 25 to March 1.

The Seminole Relief Routes Survey can be found at tinyurl.com/y2uthxe8, while the Spanish version can be found at tinyurl.com/y6bsmpnh.

There will also be a virtual public meeting providing additional information on Feb. 11.

Posted in on Monday, January 25, 2021 4:49 pm.

