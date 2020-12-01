Traffic signals to be installed at U.S. Highway 385 and 87th Street

The Texas Department of Transportation issued a press release on Tuesday afternoon that a project to install traffic signals at U.S. Highway 385 and 87th Street in north Odessa is scheduled to begin this month.

The project is reportedly expected to take about 14 months to complete.

In addition to the traffic signals, there will also be left turn lane improvements on Highway 385 that will be built, the press release stated. The left turn lanes will be slightly offset from each other and governed by its signal heads. A concrete median will separate the turn lanes from main lane traffic.

New triangular concrete medians will also reportedly change how the Highway 385 service roads connect with 87th Street, while service road traffic will be forced to turn right at 87th Street regardless of the direction of traffic.

The medians will also be raised to improve drainage at the intersection and allow water to flow under the road through culverts, the press release detailed.

Once the project is completed, 87th Street will reportedly have a through lane, a dedicated right turn lane and a dedicated left turn lane in each direction. Concrete medians will separate eastbound and westbound traffic.

The speed limit will be reduced to 50 miles per hour in the work zone, the press release stated. A width restriction of 11 feet will be in place in the work zone.

Reece Albert Inc. of San Angelo and Midland reportedly won the project with a low bid of a little less than $2.94 million. This is more expensive than just installing traffic signals because of the amount of road work and drainage work involved in the project.