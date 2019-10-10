Traffic routes for Permian vs. OHS football game

Traffic coming into Ratliff Stadium for the Permian High vs. Odessa High game will be controlled starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

At this time all traffic flow will be IN only until just prior to the game starting.

Odessa High will be seated on the west side of the stadium and Permian will be seated on the east side. Permian High fans need to approach the stadium from the east. Permian will enter the stadium at the northeast gate, the east gate and the east side of the main gate.

Odessa High fans should approach from the west and will enter the stadium at the northwest gate and the main west gate. There will be NO CROSS OVER TRAFFIC inside the stadium.

When the game is over, the traffic flow will be OUT only until the majority of fans have exited.

Parents wanting to drop off and pick up children should expect delays getting in and out of the stadium, according to the Odessa Police Department.