Roads top county agenda

An ambitious panorama of Ector County road improvements will be reviewed and possibly approved in a 10 a.m. Thursday county commissioners meeting.

Highways & Streets Department Director Evans Kessey will offer a $460,555 preliminary plan to engage Landgraf, Crutcher & Associates and design the rehabilitation and widening to five lanes of 1.9 miles of West 42nd Street from FM 1936 to FM 866.

Other projects include improving the grade crossing and drainage at Cypress and Sierra avenues and widening Cottonwood Road from U.S. 385 to the Midland County line.

Specifications will be reviewed for the county’s annual roads seal coating project and an offer will be discussed to supply the aggregate, or gravel, for the work.

The court will also: