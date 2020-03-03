  • March 3, 2020

Roads top county agenda - Odessa American: Roads

Roads top county agenda

West 42nd’s widening goes to engineers

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 4:17 pm

Roads top county agenda Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An ambitious panorama of Ector County road improvements will be reviewed and possibly approved in a 10 a.m. Thursday county commissioners meeting.

Highways & Streets Department Director Evans Kessey will offer a $460,555 preliminary plan to engage Landgraf, Crutcher & Associates and design the rehabilitation and widening to five lanes of 1.9 miles of West 42nd Street from FM 1936 to FM 866.

Other projects include improving the grade crossing and drainage at Cypress and Sierra avenues and widening Cottonwood Road from U.S. 385 to the Midland County line.

Specifications will be reviewed for the county’s annual roads seal coating project and an offer will be discussed to supply the aggregate, or gravel, for the work.

The court will also:

  • Consider hiring a heavy equipment operator and a maintenance technician in the public works department and a chief sanitarian at the health department.
  • Discuss a $53,400 allocation for road maintenance engineering and professional services.
  • Review spending $12,729 for furniture and equipment and $25,500 for improvements and construction at the jail.
  • Consider approving the county’s investment report for the fourth quarter of last year.

