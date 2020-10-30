Project to rehabilitate section of Highway 385 to begin in November

A project to rebuild nearly 10 miles of U.S. Highway 385 in northern Ector County is scheduled to begin in November, a Texas Department of Transportation press release stated.

The project reportedly goes from Farm-to-Market 1882, West County Road, to the Andrews County line. Work is scheduled to begin at the Andrews County line and move south.

The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete and should be finalized in mid-2022, the press release stated.

In addition to rehabilitating and resurfacing the road, a southbound turn lane and a northbound acceleration lane will be reportedly added at Cottonwood Road. Other crossovers along the corridor will also be improved, while overhead illumination is planned at Cottonwood Road. Signage and some drainage structures will be replaced.

Lane closures will be needed in the project, but one lane will always be kept open in both directions on the main lanes, the press release stated.

A construction zone speed limit of 60 mph will be reportedly in place for the project. A construction zone speed limit of 45 mph will be in place near the intersections of Highway 158 and Loop 338 when work is occurring in those areas.

A width restriction of 12 feet will also be in place through the work zone, the press release stated.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving of Odessa won the project with a low bid of more than $20.1 million.