  • April 6, 2021

Project to rehabilitate section of Business Interstate 20 in East Midland - Odessa American: Traffic & Transportation

Project to rehabilitate section of Business Interstate 20 in East Midland

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:12 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND A project to rehabilitate six miles of Business Interstate 20 and to add traffic signals at the intersection with East Loop 250 is scheduled to start in mid-April, a Texas Department of Transportation press release stated.

The project will reportedly take about a year to complete. The project stretches from Interstate 20 to Fairgrounds Road in Midland County. Lane closures will be necessary in all phases.

Though work on the traffic signals won’t start until this summer, the project will begin the week of April 12, while the rehabilitation work is scheduled to start the week of April 26, the press release stated. Paving will begin near I-20 on the outside westbound lane and progress toward Fairgrounds Road, then the outside eastbound lane will be done from Fairgrounds Road to I-20. The same process will be repeated for the inside lanes. A final course of asphalt will be placed in late summer.

The traffic signals will reportedly take several months to install once work begins later this year.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving won the project with a low bid of more than $11.1 million.

