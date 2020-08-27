Permian Basin set to receive $2.5 billion for roads

AUSTIN The Texas Transportation Commissioners voted Thursday to unanimously approve $2.5 billion in funding for transportation projects in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Odessa district over the next decade.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, was in Austin to advocate for the plan.

"I'm thankful to the Chairman Bugg and the rest of the commissioners for continuing to prioritize transportation infrastructure in the Permian Basin," Landgraf stated in the press release. "The 2021 UTP funding distribution of $2.5 billion represents a new high-water mark for the Odessa TxDOT District and we continue to build on our momentum to have safer roads in West Texas."

Each year, the Texas Transportation Commission reportedly updates and approves the Unified Transportation Program.

The UTP is TxDOT’s 10-year plan that guides the development of transportation projects across the state, the press release detailed. The 2021 UTP includes funding to completely rebuild I-20, build and improve intersections on Loop 338, as well as widen US 385 and SH 115, among others.

"The projects listed in the UTP will drastically improve safety for motorists across West Texas, and will help improve the efficiency with which products from the Permian Basin get to market." Landgraf stated in the press release. "This is a win for all Texans, and I want to be sure to thank all of the constituents who joined me in fighting for these live-saving transportation dollars."