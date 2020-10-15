Pedestrian, bicyclist collisions remain concern for TxDOT

AUSTIN The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a public awareness campaign in October that urges Texans to drive smart, walk smart and bike smart.

According to a TxDOT press release, fatalities from crashes involving pedestrians are on the rise in Texas and now account for nearly one in five of all of the state’s traffic deaths.

In 2019, there were reportedly 668 people who died in pedestrian-related crashes in Texas, which increased by 5 percent from 2018 and more than 1,300 were seriously injured.

Crashes that involved bicyclists in 2019 also claimed the lives of 68 people and seriously injured 313, the press release stated. TxDOT has seen pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities increase over the last five years.

“Whether you’re behind the wheel, on foot, or riding a bicycle, we’re reminding Texans to make traffic safety their number one concern when they’re out and about,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass stated in the press release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of looking after ourselves and others in our communities, and we’re asking the public to apply that same responsibility to safely sharing the road and obeying traffic laws.”

The press release also details that nearly half of all pedestrians and cyclists who died last year on Texas streets and highways were between the ages of 21 and 49. Most of those people were living in urban areas as 73 percent of the pedestrians and 90 percent of the cyclists were men.

Drivers should reportedly take specific steps to protect pedestrians and bicyclists who are more likely to be killed or seriously injured when involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. State laws mandate stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks, yielding the right of way to pedestrians and cyclists when turning, and passing cyclists at a safe distance and giving them room to ride.

Pedestrians should cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks, obey all traffic and crosswalk signals, and always use sidewalks when available, the press release stated. If there isn’t a sidewalk, pedestrians should walk on the left side of the street or road, facing oncoming traffic.

More than 3,000 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred last year in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which resulted in 287 deaths. These cities also saw more than 1,100 bicycle crashes that resulted in 30 deaths and 113 serious injuries.