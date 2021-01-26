Overpass construction on Loop 338 scheduled to begin February

A project to build an overpass taking East Loop 338 over East Yukon Road in northeast Odessa is scheduled to begin in February, a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation stated on Tuesday afternoon.

The overpass project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023. Ragle Construction Inc. of Euless won the project with a low bid of a little more than $15.7 million.

Current activity that is reportedly being done is preparation for the TxDOT project. The city is moving water and sewer lines, while several companies are moving various utilities.

The first phase of the TxDOT project will build ramps that will take traffic off the loop and tie in to Yukon Road at the new intersections, the press release stated. The intersections are scheduled to have four-way stops until signals can be installed.

The ramps and intersection will reportedly serve the purpose of service roads at the intersections on each side of the eventual overpass. This phase will take several months to complete.

After the new intersections are completed, work will focus on building overpass embankments and the overpass itself, the press release stated. With the ramps and intersections in place, the impact to traffic will be minimal until Yukon Road is temporarily closed for bridge beam placements and bridge pours. That is more than a year away.

The speed limit will be reportedly reduced to 65 mph on Loop 338 through the construction zone. A heavy law enforcement presence may be in use at times to improve safety.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone.