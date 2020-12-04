Odessa District taking comments on I-20 in Pecos

An online presentation has been posted to the Texas Department of Transportation website that discusses Interstate 20 from 0.3 miles west of County Road 419 to 1.5 miles east of County Road 117 near Pecos in Reeves County.
The proposed improvements to this section of I-20 would reportedly include reconstructing main lanes and frontage roads, reconfiguring some interchanges, building one new interchange with a grade separation, reconfiguring ramps and converting frontage roads to one-way operation.
An additional right of way would be required, but no residential or non-residential structures are anticipated to be displaced at this time, the press release stated.
No construction funding has reportedly been identified for the project at this time. This stage is to gather information and begin planning improvements. Also no construction timeline has been established.
Information concerning services and benefits available to affected property owners and information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction can reportedly be obtained from the TxDOT Odessa District Office by calling 432-498-4645.
To view the presentation, go to the TxDOT website and search keywords “Reeves County” and open the search result for the Virtual Public Meeting, the press release stated.
Click on the photograph will guide viewers through the virtual public meeting room where they can watch the presentation, crash analysis, view typical sections and environmental constraints data and get information on how to comment. The same information is listed lower on the webpage in the Downloads section.
TxDOT will be taking comments on the project through Friday, Dec. 18. Formal comments may be provided by mail or email as explained on the webpage. The webpage also provides links to exhibits, environmental constraint maps, and other general information.
TxDOT logo
Posted: Friday, December 4, 2020 12:54 pm
Posted: Friday, December 4, 2020 12:54 pm
