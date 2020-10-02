Night work scheduled in downtown Odessa next six weeks

The Texas Department of Transportation issued a news release that road construction is scheduled to begin Monday on Highway 385, which includes Andrews Highway and Grant Avenue.

Night work will reportedly start between Eighth Street and Second Street.

The first stages will consist of removing brick pavers at crosswalks and filling the area in with temporary material, the press release stated. All crosswalks will be removed along and adjacent to Grant Avenue. After the pavers are removed, the area will also be paved at night. This construction is scheduled to take less than six weeks.

Construction will reportedly continue at the intersection of Andrews Highway and 42nd Street. Concrete work should be completed before Thanksgiving. Similar work will also be ongoing at the intersection of Yukon Road and Andrews Highway.

Once the concrete work at the two intersections is completed, Highway 385 between Highway 191 and Yukon Road will be resurfaced, the release stated.

A final surface will be done in Spring 2021 along the entire project and the project is scheduled for completion that following summer.

Reece Albert Inc. of Midland and San Angelo won the project with a low bid of less than $11.7 million.