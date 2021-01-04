  • January 4, 2021

"Don't Mess With Texas" Scholarship contest opens to high school seniors

"Don't Mess With Texas" Scholarship contest opens to high school seniors

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 3:37 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN The Texas Department of Transportation detailed in a press release that applications are now available for the 2021 “Don’t Mess with Texas” Scholarship Contest.

This contest reportedly recognizes Texas high school seniors who are taking an active role in litter prevention in their school or community. The contest is open to any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited college or university in the fall 2021 semester.

“We’re looking for students who are developing exciting and creative solutions to keep Texas litter-free,” Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the “Don’t Mess with Texas” program, stated in the release. “We aim to shine a spotlight on their innovations in the hope of inspiring other Texans to do their part to keep our state beautiful.”

The contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships to three winners in May 2021, the press release stated.

To enter the “Don’t Mess with Texas” Scholarship Contest, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m., CDT, March 31. Sponsors for the “Don’t Mess with Texas” Scholarship include Buc-ee’s and iHeart Media.

Posted in on Monday, January 4, 2021 3:37 pm. | Tags: , , ,

