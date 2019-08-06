TxDOT traffic alerts for Aug. 7, 2019

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for Aug. 7, 2019.

>> REEVES COUNTY: Crews will be working on FM 2007 south of Pecos for the next two weeks. Expect lane closures and delays. Please obey flaggers and follow pilot car with caution.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Workers will be working on eastbound I-20 driving lane Wednesday and Thursday near JBS Parkway. The eastbound on ramp near JBS will be closed will work is going on. Expect delays and try to find alternate routes.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Lane closures will be removed Wednesday on I-20 at the FM 715 exit. Work is largely complete on the project. A four-way stop will be in place at both FM 715 service road intersections with signals flashing red for the time being.

>> ODESSA DISTRICT: TxDOT will be collecting data at 1,600 locations in the 12-county Odessa District August 12-22. These 24 hours counts will be collected along on-system roadways­ by contract personnel. Please don’t be worried if you notice road tube counters.