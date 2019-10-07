Bridge over Pecos River near Iraan to be replaced

A $2.9 million-dollar project will remove the existing US 190 bridge over the Pecos River — east of Iraan — and replace it with a new bridge, the Texas Department of Transportation detailed in a press release.

The project is reportedly scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and is expected to take one year to complete. Stateline Construction, LLC from Quitman will start bringing in equipment and setting construction barricades in mid-October. The initial demolition of one side of the bridge will happen shortly after.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge, the release stated. A portable traffic signal will guide motorists across the bridge safely. A 12-foot width restriction will also be in place.

Once the new lane is completed, traffic will reportedly be moved to the new bridge deck and the original side will be demolished and rebuilt, the release stated.