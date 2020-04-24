Stanton overpass project scheduled to start

STANTON A project to replace an Interstate 20 overpass on the west side of Stanton is reportedly scheduled to start this month.

The overpass will take Interstate 20 over the local road, in this case Business Interstate 20, a Texas Department of Public Transportation press release detailed. Replacing the overpass became necessary after several oversized loads struck and damaged the original structure. By taking the interstate over the local road, the threat of bridge strikes will be greatly reduced.

In addition to the new overpass configuration, new ramps and connections will reportedly be built. Frontage roads will also be rehabilitated between the overpass location and Highway 137 in Stanton. The Business Interstate 20 connection will also be reconstructed to accommodate the new design.

As the project moves forward, several traffic changes will take place during the life of the project, the press release. Message boards will be used to alert motorists of upcoming changes as the project progresses. Lane closures on the interstate will be necessary for most of the project, though the configuration will change several times.

The project is scheduled to take a little more than two years to be completed. FNF Construction of Tempe, Ariz., won the project with a low bid of $30.6 million.