Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for Jan. 7, 2020.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed during the day Wednesday, Jan. 8, on I-20 west of West Loop 250 Midland for road patching to be done on the main lanes. Expect delays. Obey warning signs. Find alternate routes.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: An eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed during the day Wednesday, Jan. 8, for repair work to be done on the Midkiff overpass. Expect delays. Obey warning signs. Plan alternate routes.