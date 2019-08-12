TxDOT reminds motorists to be cautious of school buses

The Texas Department of Transportation reminds motorists and parents to be careful around school buses.

In 2018, there were 765 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, which included one death and 15 serious injuries, a TxDOT press release detailed. The most common causes for these crashes were failure to control speed, driver inattention, and failure to yield the right of way, when turning left to a private drive or at a stop sign.

There were reportedly 2,357 traffic crashes involving school buses in Texas, which resulted in five deaths and 42 serious injuries.

TxDOT detailed tips for drivers while sharing the road with school buses is never tailgate and follow at a safe distance. Motorists should also stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, regardless of which direction you’re headed. Motorists can be fined up to $1,250 for a first offense.