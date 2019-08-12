  • August 12, 2019

TxDOT reminds motorists to be cautious of school buses - Odessa American: Traffic & Transportation

e-Edition Subscribe

TxDOT reminds motorists to be cautious of school buses

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 12:51 pm

TxDOT reminds motorists to be cautious of school buses oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Department of Transportation reminds motorists and parents to be careful around school buses.

In 2018, there were 765 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, which included one death and 15 serious injuries, a TxDOT press release detailed. The most common causes for these crashes were failure to control speed, driver inattention, and failure to yield the right of way, when turning left to a private drive or at a stop sign.

There were reportedly 2,357 traffic crashes involving school buses in Texas, which resulted in five deaths and 42 serious injuries.

TxDOT detailed tips for drivers while sharing the road with school buses is never tailgate and follow at a safe distance. Motorists should also stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, regardless of which direction you’re headed. Motorists can be fined up to $1,250 for a first offense.

Posted in on Monday, August 12, 2019 12:51 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
105°
Humidity: 16%
Winds: SW at 11mph
Feels Like: 105°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 105°/Low 78°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 103°/Low 75°
Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 96°/Low 72°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]