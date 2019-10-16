NMDOT announces new safety corridor

Motorists will notice increased law enforcement presence from New Mexico State Police, Eddy and Lea County Sheriff’s offices.

Motorists will see a total of 30 new signs upon entering and leaving a safety corridor, as well as signs that alert drivers that there will be zero tolerance for violations in the corridor. The safety corridor segment was selected by reviewing historic accident and fatality data, a speed study which demonstrated a median speed limit substantially higher than posted, driver behavior, as well as input from law enforcement, a news release said.

“The Permian Strategic Partnership applauds today’s announcement of a new safety corridor on N.M. 128,” said Tracee Bentley, Permian Strategic Partnership CEO. “Improving road safety for everyone is a top operational priority for our member companies and we fully support Secretary Sandoval and welcome law enforcement’s actions to improve signage and implement a zero-tolerance policy for traffic violations.”