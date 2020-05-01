  • May 1, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting May 4, 2020 - Odessa American: Traffic & Transportation

e-Edition Subscribe

TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting May 4, 2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, May 1, 2020 4:01 pm

TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting May 4, 2020 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week starting May 4, 2020.

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Monday (May 4) on SH 115 at East Loop 1910 for repair work to be done. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Repair work on North Loop 338 will require closure of the crossover at JBS Parkway on Monday (May 4). Traffic on JBS will not be able to turn left on to Loop 338. Traffic on Loop 338 will not be able to turn left on to JBS Parkway. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> PECOS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Monday (May 4) as repairs are made on I-10 about 20-30 miles east of Fort Stockton. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> MARTIN COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Monday and Tuesday (May 4/5) on FM 26 as work is done just east of FM 3263. Please follow the pilot car safely. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Monday and Tuesday (May 4/5) on the north service road of I-20 near East BI-20. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> WARD COUNTY: Repair work on FM 516 will require lane closures Monday through Thursday (May 4-7) between mile markers 350-354, about 5 to 9 miles north of I-20. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

Posted in on Friday, May 1, 2020 4:01 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
94°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: S at 23mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 69°
Windy with a few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 100°/Low 69°
Plenty of sun. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 97°/Low 68°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]