TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting May 4, 2020

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week starting May 4, 2020.

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Monday (May 4) on SH 115 at East Loop 1910 for repair work to be done. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Repair work on North Loop 338 will require closure of the crossover at JBS Parkway on Monday (May 4). Traffic on JBS will not be able to turn left on to Loop 338. Traffic on Loop 338 will not be able to turn left on to JBS Parkway. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> PECOS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Monday (May 4) as repairs are made on I-10 about 20-30 miles east of Fort Stockton. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> MARTIN COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Monday and Tuesday (May 4/5) on FM 26 as work is done just east of FM 3263. Please follow the pilot car safely. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Monday and Tuesday (May 4/5) on the north service road of I-20 near East BI-20. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.

>> WARD COUNTY: Repair work on FM 516 will require lane closures Monday through Thursday (May 4-7) between mile markers 350-354, about 5 to 9 miles north of I-20. Please obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.