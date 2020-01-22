Traffic signal project to close lanes on East Loop 338

The Texas Department of Transportation is reportedly scheduled to install arms on traffic signal poles on East Loop 338, which will cause short-term lane closures.

The closures will happen at the intersection of 52nd and 56th streets, TxDOT press release detailed. Closures are possible at any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Thursday.

Traffic will reportedly be stopped for about 30 minutes while this work is done. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and to expect major delays if they can’t find alternate routes.

The southbound lanes will be done first, the press release stated. The northbound lanes will be done after the southbound lanes are completed.

Motorists are asked to obey warning signs, flaggers and barricades in this work zone.

The project will take about another six weeks to complete and FNH Construction of Farmers Branch won the job with a low bid of $3,012,163.