  • January 22, 2020

Traffic signal project to close lanes on East Loop 338 - Odessa American: Traffic & Transportation

e-Edition Subscribe

Traffic signal project to close lanes on East Loop 338

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 3:40 pm

Traffic signal project to close lanes on East Loop 338 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Department of Transportation is reportedly scheduled to install arms on traffic signal poles on East Loop 338, which will cause short-term lane closures.

The closures will happen at the intersection of 52nd and 56th streets, TxDOT press release detailed. Closures are possible at any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Thursday.

Traffic will reportedly be stopped for about 30 minutes while this work is done. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and to expect major delays if they can’t find alternate routes.

The southbound lanes will be done first, the press release stated. The northbound lanes will be done after the southbound lanes are completed.

Motorists are asked to obey warning signs, flaggers and barricades in this work zone.

The project will take about another six weeks to complete and FNH Construction of Farmers Branch won the job with a low bid of $3,012,163.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 3:40 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
65°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: WNW at 14mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 36°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 61°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 40°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]