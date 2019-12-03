TxDOT traffic alerts for Dec. 3, 2019

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for Dec. 3, 2019.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: The outside lane of eastbound BI-20 will be closed at the overpass just east of Fairgrounds Road on Wednesday (12-4) for repair work to take place. Please obey warning signs and slow down in work zone.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: An eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed at the Midkiff overpass Wednesday (12-4) to address issues caused by an oversized load that hit the bridge Tuesday. Please obey warning signs and slow down in work zone.

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: Repair work will close the westbound lane of SH 176 on the east side of Andrews on Wednesday (12-4). In addition to flaggers and a pilot car on SH 176, there will be flaggers manning roads entering SH 176 in the area. Please obey all flaggers encountered in the work area. Please follow pilot car safely and slow down in work zone.