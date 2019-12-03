  • December 3, 2019

TxDOT traffic alerts for Dec. 3, 2019 - Odessa American: Traffic & Transportation

e-Edition Subscribe

TxDOT traffic alerts for Dec. 3, 2019

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 4:32 pm

TxDOT traffic alerts for Dec. 3, 2019 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for Dec. 3, 2019.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: The outside lane of eastbound BI-20 will be closed at the overpass just east of Fairgrounds Road on Wednesday (12-4) for repair work to take place. Please obey warning signs and  slow down in work zone.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: An eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed at the Midkiff overpass Wednesday (12-4) to address issues caused by an oversized load that hit the bridge Tuesday. Please obey warning signs and  slow down in work zone.

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: Repair work will close the westbound lane of SH 176 on the east side of Andrews on Wednesday (12-4). In addition to flaggers and a pilot car on SH 176, there will be flaggers manning roads entering SH 176 in the area. Please obey all flaggers encountered in the work area. Please follow pilot car safely and slow down in work zone.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 4:32 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
66°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: NNE at 6mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 40°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 69°/Low 46°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 74°/Low 39°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]