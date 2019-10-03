TxDOT details Odessa projects

The Texas Department of Transportation has detailed that four concrete intersections along 42nd Street in Odessa will begin on Monday.

Four intersection locations in Odessa are:

>> JBS Parkway at 42nd Street.

>> Tanglewood Lane at 42nd Street.

>> North Grandview Avenue at 42nd Street.

>> Dixie Boulevard at 42nd Street.

Each location will take about a month to be completed.

Repair work will require alternating lane closures as squares of concrete are replaced in the intersection. Lane closures will shift with traffic flow conditions in the afternoon often being different from traffic flow in the morning.

Lane closures will be left in place overnight. These closures may be open holes or trenches left overnight in some locations. Motorists are reminded to not move traffic control devices and to not drive around barricades or drive across lane closures.

Any vehicle that hits an open hole while violating lane closures can be damaged and may injure motorists or passengers. Large equipment may also be parked overnight in closed lanes.