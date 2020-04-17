  • April 17, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting April 20, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting April 20, 2020

Posted: Friday, April 17, 2020 4:50 pm

TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting April 20, 2020 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week starting April 20, 2020.

>> WARD COUNTY: Crews will be working on Loop 464 in Monahans on Monday (4-20). Southbound lane will be closed. Traffic will still flow in both directions, but please slow down and expect slight delays. Obey warning signs.

>> PECOS COUNTY: Crews will be working on the intersection of Highway 18 and FM 1450 on Tuesday (4-20). Please follow pilot car safely. Please obey flaggers. Expect delays.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: A northbound lane of West Loop 338 will be closed the rest of the month as work is done on the bridge over I-20. Please obey warning signs. Slow down in work zone.

Posted in on Friday, April 17, 2020 4:50 pm.

