  • August 16, 2019

Construction for Andrews Highway, Midland Drive intersection set for Tuesday - Odessa American: Traffic & Transportation

e-Edition Subscribe

Construction for Andrews Highway, Midland Drive intersection set for Tuesday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 9:30 am

Construction for Andrews Highway, Midland Drive intersection set for Tuesday oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Updated press release from City of Midland:

The final round of paving following the repair of extensive damage from the major water line break at Andrews Hwy and Midland Dr is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, August 19th and 20th. Traffic restrictions are expected from 9 am until 4 pm each day. Various lane closures will be necessary, including restrictions to thru traffic on Andrews Hwy. Drivers are advised to expect significant delays and use caution around workers and equipment operating in the roadway.

Original release:

The final round of paving following the repair of extensive damage from the major water line break at Andrews Hwy and Midland Dr is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20th. Traffic restrictions are expected from 9 am until 4 pm. Various lane closures will be necessary, including restrictions to thru traffic on Andrews Hwy. Drivers are advised to expect significant delays and use caution around workers and equipment operating in the roadway.

Posted in on Friday, August 16, 2019 9:30 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
93°
Humidity: 32%
Winds: SSW at 12mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 78°
Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.

saturday

weather
High 104°/Low 79°
More sun than clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

sunday

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
More sun than clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]