Construction for Andrews Highway, Midland Drive intersection set for Tuesday

Updated press release from City of Midland:

The final round of paving following the repair of extensive damage from the major water line break at Andrews Hwy and Midland Dr is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, August 19th and 20th. Traffic restrictions are expected from 9 am until 4 pm each day. Various lane closures will be necessary, including restrictions to thru traffic on Andrews Hwy. Drivers are advised to expect significant delays and use caution around workers and equipment operating in the roadway.

Original release:

