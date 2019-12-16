  • December 16, 2019

TxDOT traffic alerts for Dec. 16, 2019

TxDOT traffic alerts for Dec. 16, 2019

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 11:21 am

TxDOT traffic alerts for Dec. 16, 2019

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for Dec. 16, 2019.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Various lane closures are need the next three days (Monday-Wednesday 12/16 thru 12/18) on the BI-20 service road near Sooner Pipe. Please obey flaggers and warning signs. Slow down in work zone.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: The westbound lane of the north service road of I-20 will be closed during the day Wednesday and Thursday (12/18 and 12/19) between East Loop 250 and the picnic area east of Midland for ditch work. Please obey flaggers and warning signs. Slow down in work zone.

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on southbound US 385 as contractor works on median barrier project the week of Monday, Dec. 16. Work will be done on south side of Andrews. Please obey flaggers and warning signs. Please slow down in work zone.

>> REEVES COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on eastbound Interstate 20 as contractor works on median barrier project the week of Dec. 16. Work will move around some, but expect closures in the first 8 miles of I-20 (east of I-10 split). Please obey flaggers and warning signs. Please slow down in work zone.

>> PECOS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Tuesday and Wednesday (12-17 and 12-18) on southbound FM 1053 as crew repairs road south of Imperial. Please obey flaggers, warning signs and follow pilot car safely. Please slow down in work zone.

>> WARD COUNTY: Lane closures and ramp closures will be needed on Interstate 20 on Monday (12-16). Closures will be: westbound outside lane and off ramp near mm 78-79; and eastbound outside lane and off ramp near mm 70-71. Please obey warning signs. Please slow down in work zone.

