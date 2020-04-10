  • April 10, 2020

TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting April 12, 2020.

TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting April 12, 2020.

Posted: Friday, April 10, 2020 5:00 pm

TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting April 12, 2020.

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week starting April 12, 2020.

>> WARD COUNTY: FM 516 between CR 137 and RM 2355 will be closed during the day from Tuesday through Friday (4-14 thru 4-17) for repair work. Northbound traffic detoured west using CR137 to FM873 and north to FM3398 and on to FM516. Southbound traffic will be detoured west using CR145 to FM873 and then south to get back onto FM516. 

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Work will close a lane on West Loop 338 on Wednesday (4-15) in the area of I-20. Please obey flaggers. Slow down in work zone. This phase should only last a day.

>> PECOS COUNTY: Crews will be working on SH 18 just south of FM 1450 the week of Monday, April 13. Please slow down in work zone. Expect delays. Obey flaggers.

