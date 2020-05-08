TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting May 11, 2020

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week starting May 11, 2020.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: The left lane in both directions will be closed on West Loop 338 bridge over I-20 for the rest of May for guardrail work. One lane of travel will remain open in each direction. Speed limit is 45 in work zone. Please obey warning signs.

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Left lane will be closed the week of May 11 in both directions on US 385 as median barrier work continues between mile markers 344 and 350. This is roughly between Yukon Road and North Loop 338.

>> WARD COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Tuesday-Thursday (May 12-14) on the north service road of I-20 near the Crane County line. Closure will be for three miles. One lane will remain open. Please follow pilot car safely, obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone. Herbicide truck will also be running along I-20 in county.

>> REEVES COUNTY: A temporary signal will be in operation the week of May 11 on US 285 at the Toyah bridge south of Pecos. Closures will be in place around the clock. Only one lane of travel will be open. Please obey temporary traffic signal.

>> REEVES/LOVING COUNTIES: Eastbound lane of SH 302 will be reconstructed over Pecos River bridge beginning May 11. Expect delays. Please obey temporary signals and any flaggers in the work zone. Expect delays.